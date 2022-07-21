Need a last-minute getaway? Save money by renting

Here are some cheap ideas for summer fun in East Tennessee!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — If you are trying to fit in a last-minute summer getaway with the family, you don't have to go far to have a good time and you don't have to break the bank. Consider renting!

Are you dreaming about a day on the water?

East Tennessee is home to so many lakes, rivers and streams—it's hard to keep track of them all. Several waterfront locations around town rent personal watercrafts.

At Meads Quarry at Ijams Nature Center, you can rent a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard with a life jacket for just $14/hour. If you feel like splurging, Norris Dam Marina rents pontoon boats for a half day or full day starting at $185.

Or maybe the lake isn't your thing but you still want to cool off.

Did you know you can rent a private swimming pool locally? Sites like Swimply allow you to search hundreds of pools in your area.

You can rent this oversized oasis in Knoxville that allows up to 15 guests for $44/hour.

It also comes with a covered dining space, kitchenette and private bathroom.

If you are in the mood for a camping trip think about RV sharing. Several websites let you rent RVs locally, many of them for cheaper than the cost of a hotel room.

This one near Knoxville sleeps 8 people and costs just $99/night.

You can also have it delivered right to your destination for an extra fee.

If you like to camp the old-fashioned way there are plenty of backcountry campsites in the Smokies where you can camp for free.