Toys 'R' Us will be making a comeback this year, according to a report.

The retailer, which shut down in 2018, will open six stores and a website before the holiday season, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report, citing sources who didn't want to be named, said the stores will be about 10,000 square feet, about a third of the old stores' size, and will have more experiences, like play areas.

The Toys 'R' Us brand is under the control of Tru Kids Brands, led by Richard Barry, a former Toys 'R' Us executive.

In February, Barry said he was working to bringing back the Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us brands "in a completely new and reimagined way, so the U.S. doesn’t have to go through another holiday without these beloved brands."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.