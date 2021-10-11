Here's a few ways you can save money while grocery shopping

As you've probably noticed, grocery costs are skyrocketing. We've got a few easy ways to bring home the bacon while saving more of it!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's no surprise when I tell you grocery costs are skyrocketing. Since before the pandemic, food prices overall rose 4.6%.

Use an app to save money

Popular apps like Ibotta and Rakuten offer rebates on grocery items from places like Walmart and Target. You can receive rebates on items purchased in-store or online, so you can use it regardless of how you're grocery shopping.

Flipp app allows you to enter your location and find coupons and sales for grocery stores in your area.

Make a plan

Plan out your meals for the entire week and check your pantry, fridge and freezer before you head out to the grocery store. Shopping on the fly is an easy way to blow your budget.

Apps like AnyList or OurGroceries are free to download and can help you plan and organize your shopping.

Use your grocery store's app

Most grocery stores, including Walmart and Kroger, have free apps you can use to get additional savings.

The app is an easy way to keep track of their digital coupons (no coupon cutting needed) for when you’re planning and shopping.