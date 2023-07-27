State agency arrests Cumberland County man for tax evasion

Timothy Wyatt was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — An ongoing investigation conducted by the Tennessee Department of Revenue led to the arrest of a Crossville man for tax evasion.

Timothy Wyatt, 52, was arrested on Wednesday, the department said.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure for a level playing field and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”