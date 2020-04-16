NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee announced that he created a Stimulus Financial Accountability Group to guarantee that federal funds are used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reopen businesses across Tennessee.

The spread of coronavirus caused businesses to close their doors after Governor Lee issued a "stay-at-home" order. After issuing the order, unemployment claims reached record highs as health officials worked to expand testing.

On March 27, the federal government passed the CARES Act into law, which created the Coronavirus Relief Fund. It is designed to help states recover from economic damage due to the spread of COVID-19.

Tennessee officials estimate the state will get around $2.3 billion from the fund, according to a release from Tennessee officials.

The Stimulus Financial Accountability Group will work to ensure that those funds are spent well. It includes 10 members:

Governor Bill Lee

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally

House Speaker Cameron Sexton

Senator Bo Watson

Senator Raumesh Akbari

Representative Pat Marsh

Representative Harold Love Jr.

Justin P. Wilson, Comptroller of the Treasury

Commissioner Butch Eley, Finance & Administration

Stuart McWhorter, COVID-19 Unified Command

"We must ensure that these funds are spent wisely and effectively, and I’m grateful to the members of this group for their valuable input as we steward these resources and serve Tennesseans," Lee said.

During a media briefing, Lee also said the funds represent an opportunity to continue expanding efforts to mitigate damage from COVID-19 and slow its spread.

The group will meet remotely on April 22.

