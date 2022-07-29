x
Tennessee tax-free weekend for back to school begins

Shoppers do not have to pay sales tax on most clothing, school supplies, and some computers.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping takes place this weekend, July 29-31.

Shoppers will not pay sales tax on certain items. In-store and online purchases qualify.

Here's what's eligible:

  • Clothing priced up to $100. It does not include jewelry, purses or sports equipment.
  • School and art supplies priced up to $100 each.
  • Computers, laptops or tablets that cost less than $1,500. It does not include flash drives, software, printer supplies and household appliances.

Click here for more information from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

    

