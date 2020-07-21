Tennessee non-profits to get $150 million in relief funds

Governor Bill Lee announced Tennessee nonprofits will get $150 million coronavirus relief funds to help them address the impacts of COVID-19.

Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced the Coronavirus Relief Funds Tuesday, which will come from the Tennessee Community CARES Program. They said funds will be given to nonprofits helping to address the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Nonprofits supporting the educational needs of school-aged children and families will be eligible for the funds, according to officials. They also said that organizations working to help people recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 will be eligible for the funds.

Organizations providing care for disabled and vulnerable populations and working helping them meet new challenges due to COVID-19 can also get grants, along with nonprofits working to support public health.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on all aspects of our society, and non-profit organizations are no different," Gov. Lee said in a press release. "Non-profits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work."

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said they are inviting partner nonprofits to serve as administrators on grants from the funds. Nonprofits that want to act as administrators and give eligible organizations sub-grants will need to submit a proposal by 12 p.m. Thursday, July 23.

They should describe their ability to administer the grants in the proposal. More information on becoming an administrator for the funds can be found online.