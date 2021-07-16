Tennessee's June revenue ends 20% percent higher than last year

The total revenue for June 2021 came in at $1.9 billion, which is $372.3 million more than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley announced the June 2021 revenue came in 20.92% higher than this time last year.

The total revenue for June 2021 came in at $1.9 billion, which is $372.3 million more than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate.

State tax revenues were $321.1 million.

“June collections in the sales tax and corporate taxes, which are the franchise and excise taxes, continue to reflect extraordinary increases compared to this time last year when economic activity was weakened because of the pandemic,” Eley said. “When comparing June 2021 tax growth to June 2019, the monthly growth is 18.61 percent. Growth from sales and use tax revenues, reflecting taxable sales activity from the month of May, were supported by a return of consumer spending, heightened inflationary costs and sustained increases from online and remote retail activity. Corporate tax collections also surpassed the month’s budget estimate with year-to-date corporate tax growth now surpassing a billion dollars. All other tax revenues, taken together, were lower than June 2020 primarily because of monthly tax filing shifts that occurred last year. With one month of revenue reporting remaining in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the state will outperform the revenue estimates set for the year and should put the state in a good position to fund the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our commitment to continue to budget conservatively.”

General fund revenues were more than the budgeted estimates in the amount of $357.1 million and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $15.2 million more than the estimates.

Sales tax revenues were $173.2 million more than the estimate for June and were 22.64% more than June 2020.

The year-to-date growth rate is 14.86%.

Remote sales and marketplace facilitator laws contributed $50.2 million to sales tax receipts for the month and for the year, online sales tax revenues represent 35.27% of all sales tax growth to the state.

Franchise and excise tax revenues combined were $193.4 million greater than the budgeted estimate in June, and the growth rate compared to June 2020 was 45.06%. For eleven months, revenues are $1,044.4 million more than the estimate and the year-to-date growth rate is 49.01%.

Gasoline and motor fuel revenues for June increased by 18.38% compared to June 2020, and they were $5 million more than the budgeted estimate of $104.8 million. For 11 months, revenues are less than estimates by $6.1 million.

Motor vehicle registration revenues were $0.9 million more than the June estimate, and on a year-to-date basis, revenues are $16.4 million more than the estimate.

Tobacco tax revenues were $1.1 million more than the June budgeted estimate of $20.3 million. For eleven months, they are $15.7 million more than the budgeted estimate.

Hall income tax revenues for June were $0.2 million more than the budgeted estimate. August through June, revenues are $22.3 million less than the budgeted estimate.

Privilege tax revenues were $2.7 million less than the June estimate, and on a year-to-date basis, August through June, revenues are $99.1 million more than the estimate.

Business tax revenues were $1 million more than the June estimate of $8.9 million. For eleven months, revenues are $44.2 million more than the budgeted estimate.

Mixed drink, or Liquor-by-the-drink, taxes were $2.2 million more than the June estimate. For eleven months, revenues are $21.7 million less than the budgeted estimate.

All other tax revenues were less than estimates by a net of $2 million.