Tennessee unemployment claimants required to search for work starting Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said people applying for unemployment benefits will need to continue looking for work starting Sunday, as the "Reemploy Tennessee" initiative begins.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said claimants must make at least three potential job contacts between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3. They must then report those searches during the certification week beginning Oct. 4.

The process will be a part of the weekly certification process moving forward, according to a release from the department. Most claimants will be required to search for work, officials said.

However, they also said that claimants with a definitive return-to-work date due to a temporary layoff and claimants with a COVID-19 related exemption will not need to complete the work search requirement. They will not be prompted to complete it during the certification process.

Union workers who were employed through their union hiring hall will also not be required to complete the searches. Self-employed people can fulfill the work search requirement by performing work activities, officials said.

If claimants do not complete the requirement, the system will automatically deny their benefits for that week, according to a release.

Career specialists are also available to work with claimants to find free or reduced costs for transportation, childcare, uniforms or other needs to help return to the workforce, according to a release.