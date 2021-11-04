TN Dept. of Commerce and Insurance sponsors event helps students learn financial literacy, earn scholarships

The EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee gives students a chance to win scholarships and learn the importance of budgeting and investing until April 15.

TENNESSEE, USA — A virtual challenge open to all Tennesseans is giving high school students a chance to take financial literacy courses.

This year the Securities Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is sponsoring the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee.

The challenge gives students a chance to win scholarships and learn the importance of budgeting and investing. The first prize is a scholarship worth $10,000.

“There are four financial education courses and after you take the financial courses, in order for you to be eligible for the scholarship, you will submit a capstone essay, “ said Rachel Carden, Director of Investor Education at the Department.

The online courses will help students prepare for the unexpected, especially during the pandemic.