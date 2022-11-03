TN rideshare drivers and riders share thoughts on new surcharge amid gas price surge

Lyft and Uber said they will charge customers a new fuel charge for the ride and delivery drivers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Uber and Lyft announced a temporary fuel surcharge for its passengers Monday to assist drivers with the rising gas prices.

Both companies will charge customers a new fuel charge for rides and deliveries. Drivers are responsible for paying for any gas they use, so the new charge will go directly to them.

The surcharge will either be 45 or 55 cents for each trip and 35 to 45 cents for food delivery orders, depending on the situation.

Uber said the new fee would be in place for at least two months.

Jennifer Schultz drives for both Uber and Lyft in Nashville. She said she is grateful for the help, but feels it isn’t enough.

“As a driver, I’m very frustrated because gas is over $4 a gallon and they’re only wanting to give us a surcharge of .55 cents per ride. And I think that’s basically giving a Tic Tac to a whale,” Schultz said.

For frequent riders like Graciela Cordova, using Uber is a necessity especially this weekend as she and her friends celebrated a bachelorette trip.

“I understand the surcharge because the gas prices went up. I mean it sucks. We’re going to have to do it... we’re going to have to eat the cost, but I guess it is what it is. We’re not going to stop using it, at least not me personally. I will not stop using it... that’s how I get to work,” Cordova said.

Maya Powell drives for Uber Eats. She said even with the surcharge, delivering food may not be worth it.

“It’s going to cause a lot of people like myself to stop driving you know. Like, I don’t want to be constantly filling up my car and I’m not getting that money back with every trip that I’m doing,” Powell said.

Schultz said for her, high gas prices along with the low surcharge will not help drivers fill up their tanks.

“I’m a parent of a special needs child, and this is my bread and butter,” she said. “I drive full-time for rideshare and if gas gets closer to five dollars a gallon, I won’t even be able to drive anymore because it will not pay enough to cover the gas cost.”