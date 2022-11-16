Saving you money: We found the best price for a turkey in Knoxville

And the winner is...

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week is the week to get all those Thanksgiving ingredients ready for cooking.

10News Anchor Abby Ham did some shopping to find you the best prices on the staples of the big meal.

First, the main event—the turkey.

We found a Kroger brand turkey for 59 cents a pound. A butterball turkey at Walmart and Target is about $1.18 a pound.

Now for the stuffing.

If you like the traditional Stove Top stuffing, we found it at its cheapest at $1.98 at Walmart. At Kroger, it is $2 a box with your Kroger card. It's 50 cents more at Target. If you like Pepperidge Farm stuffing, we found it at Walmart at $2.48. Kroger was higher by 50 cents.

We finish off the meal with sweet potatoes, green beans and rolls. All three stores are comparable in price.

Walmart has sweet potatoes for 55 cents a pound, steam-in-a-bag green beans for $3.18 and a 10-count bag of Sister Schubert rolls for $4.

At Target, sweet potatoes are $1.29 each, a 12-ounce bag of steam-in-a-bag green beans are $2.99 and Sister Schubert rolls are $3.99 for a 10-count bag.

At Kroger, sweet potatoes are $1.42 a pound, french cut steam-in-a-bag green beans are $3.99 and Sister Schubert's are $4.

We asked all three stores for a statement about their Thanksgiving prices and we have yet to hear back.

If you want to order the whole meal to-go, there are many local options.

Here are a few:

A meal for eight to 10 at Cracker Barrel with all the "fixins'" is $149

A meal for 10 at Calhouns is $150

A meal for 10 at Fresh Market, if you have a loyalty card, is $89.99

A meal for 10 at Publix is $64.99