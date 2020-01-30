The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is laying off 20 percent of its IT department this spring and Chattanooga employees are expected to see the worst of it.

This comes after the utility laid off 12 people in the department last year.

"Anytime you make a decision that involves employees, it's tough," said Jeremy Fisher, TVA Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Information Technology.

Fisher said this is not a decision the company is taking lightly and that it has been in the works for 18 months. TVA says the job cuts are necessary to improve performance locally.

"Very difficult, started in this organization 19 years ago, grew up with many of these employees. We are charged with making the best decisions for the people of the valley that we serve," Fisher said.

Employees showed up to work Tuesday where it was formally announced that nearly 1/5 of the IT department would be cut.

"Just giving them a heads up that their job would be at risk," said Fisher.

Severed jobs will be outsourced. The utility says this will save them $6 million in their payroll.

Employees will spend the next few months wondering about their job security.

83 employees in Chattanooga will see separation notices later this spring. Fisher says it is best for the company.

"We've got to deploy technology faster than ever before. We are confident that leveraging the market for those services will continue to provide TVA competitive advantage," Fisher said.

Fisher says their goal is to keep as many outsourced jobs in Chattanooga as possible.

"Many of the employees at the companies we'll be partnering with do live inside the Valley and we will continue to pursue that," said Fisher.

Fisher says employees who are laid off have the opportunity to apply for other jobs within the company.