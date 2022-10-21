TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

David H. Lillard, Jr. presented checks to Cocke, Greene, Loudon and Sevier Counties.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee.

Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:

Cocke County: $9,414.39

Greene County: $3,189.40

Loudon County: $15,582.33

Sevier County: $5,663.32

The money returned to these counties represents 215 total unclaimed properties, which included vendor checks, refunds, accounts receivable credit balances, bank cashier’s checks, court deposits, money orders and insurance benefits.

These funds were turned over to the state during the past year.

“We are honored to be in a state where there is strict accountability and honesty to return this rightful property to Greene County. We welcome the return of this money and will certainly put it to good use," said Kevin Morrison, Mayor of Greene County, Tennessee.

The Unclaimed Property Division returned 50,337 claims, totaling $57.8 million, to the rightful owners during fiscal year 2022. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed.

The four counties that received checks this week have a combined total of more than 244,000 instances of unclaimed property, totaling $16.2 million waiting to be claimed.

­­Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner.

The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Tennessee Department of Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.