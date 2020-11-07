Unemployment back pay worth thousands of dollars for many Kentuckians

Kentucky feels confident unemployment help will get real traction now that global accounting giant Ernst & Young is onboard.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — When Ford furloughed Dan Kellogg, 33, in March, the system wouldn’t allow him to file for unemployment until June 1, which was the day before he returned to work. That was about seven to eight weeks of lost income, which Kellogg fully expects to get back for at least the most part from state unemployment.

“We’re not talking a couple hundred bucks here,” Kellogg said. “That’s $8,000.”

So far, he hasn’t seen a dime.

“I’m going to make sure I see that money,” Kellogg said.

While Kellogg is waiting to get paid back, Tyler Oosse, 29, is waiting for back pay.

“It’s over $5,000,” Oosse pointed out for the seven weeks and three days he waited to get his claim cleared.

Once his claim did get fixed, Oosse sid he’s been getting paid biweekly, but still nothing for all that time his claim was held up.

“My car got repossessed two weeks ago,” Oosse said.

The husband and father of two is certain that if he got his back pay, he wouldn’t have lost his car.

“I could go get it right now.”

Governor Andy Beshear is confident state unemployment will be close to caught up by the end of the month now that global accounting giant Ernst & Young is onboard.

To get that done, EY is charging Kentucky almost $7.6 million.

Oosse said it’ll be worth it if he gets his back pay soon.

“It’s a huge deal,” he said. “It’s the money that I need to like get everything back on track.”