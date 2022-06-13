Some companies are offering unlimited paid time off. But will people take it?

Unlimited vacation is a perk more and more young workers have been looking for. Some say they would even sacrifice a higher salary for unlimited time off.

WASHINGTON — With summer finally here, it's also vacation season. For many workers, the idea of unlimited vacation or paid time off sounds like a dream, but clocking out with no limit isn't as easy as it sounds.

It's the time of year when more employees are taking time off, but budgeting vacation days can be tricky. That's why one workplace benefit seems like gold: unlimited vacation.

Unlimited vacation, which allows workers to take days off at any point so long as their company approves it, is a perk more and more young workers are looking for during the pandemic.

In a 2022 Harris Poll, over 70% of GenZ and millennial workers said unlimited PTO was a benefit that was important to them, with some going as far as saying they would even sacrifice a higher salary for unlimited time off.

What does unlimited PTO look like for folks who have it?

One positive -- it's a way to address a major issue many workers have struggled with over the past two years: burnout.

"Prior to us having PTO, I did a lot of studies about how much time people were taking off, and they were only taking off on average about 7 to 8 days. That's not very much, and it was very concerning to us," said Nina McQueen, vice president of Global Talent at LinkedIn.

McQueen helped usher in unlimited PTO at the company seven years ago.

"In the old model, you would have to earn your vacation, like a little bit at a time in order to be able to take it," McQueen said. "With PTO, there are no waiting periods like that. So the reception from employees is it's great. And I think if we tried to take it out there, there'd be an uproar."

It sounds simple, but there's another piece of the equation - do folks who have unlimited vacation actually use it?

"Admittedly, I don't take a ton of days off in the first place," said David Vedder, who works at a Fortune 500 company that offers unlimited PTO and says, when it comes to actually taking advantage of that benefit, it all depends on the attitude of the workplace.

"My manager has actually been pretty upfront with saying, 'Hey, like you have this time, please use it.' But at the same time ... I do think about ... if I really take advantage of the unlimited, are there going to be repercussions on the back end?"