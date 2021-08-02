$uper results: NFL showdown generated millions in bets from TN

The Super Bowl was one of the state's first big sports wagering events since it became legal.

Sports gaming officials say Tennessee's first big chance to take part in online betting was a hit thanks to the Super Bowl, with some $20 million wagered on the NFL Championship.

Bill Colleoni of the site www.odds.com said the event likely generated about $2 million in revenue and $400,000 in tax revenue.

It's estimated about $320,000 will go to state education coffers from Super Bowl wagering proceeds.

Underdog Tampa Bay beat Kansas City 31-9.

Tennessee is one of roughly a dozen states that now have online sports betting. It became legal in 2019 and went online in November 2020.

Tax revenue in November and December was $5.4 million, according to Colleoni. Considering growth and a strong sportsbook performance, Odds.com forecast $3.5 million in both January and February, according to Colleoni.