Utility bills "grace period" coming to an end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many utility companies began waiving late fees and continued services for their customers. Several months later, the "grace period" is coming to an end.

June 1 is right around the corner and a new month means new bills.

Starting June 1st, cut-off schedules and late fees will resume for the City of Alcoa Utilities. Payment arrangements must be made on past due balances by March 29th to avoid a possible disconnection.

According to city leaders, as of May 1, 778 customers had unpaid balances. 472 were not able to be reached by phone and door tags were delivered to each of those addresses.

Months ago, in the KUB Pandemic Response Plan, the company suspended disconnections for non-payment until further notice.

Right now, there's no set date when the grace period will end, but in a statement to our newsroom KUB said "it will not be as early as June 1."

Sevier County Electric System suspended disconnections on March 18th. According to CEO and General Manager Allen Robbins that grace period will end on July 1st.

According to a release from Atmos Energy in Blount County, the company has "temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for non-payment and offer payment installment plans." However, the company did not mention an end date for the suspensions.

With deadlines approaching, people should start planning ahead. If you're still unable to pay, here are three resources that can help:

Call your utility company and ask for an extension or set up a payment plan

Companies like KUB and Atmos Energy will grant your request without a penalty or fee this month.

Tennessee Department of Human Services is accepting emergency cash assistance applications.

Families who lost income due to the pandemic can apply for up to two months of emergency assistance. According to their website, The Emergency Cash Assistance provides two monthly cash payments to families that were employed as of March 11, 2020 and have lost a job or lost at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency.

This money is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and provides:

$500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons.

$750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons.

$1,000 for a household with 5 or more persons.

Click here to begin the application.

Apply for your local Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).