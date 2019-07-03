SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Popcorn Video is a movie rental business that is facing many challenges when it comes to keeping customers satisfied.

With the recent announcement of Blockbuster closing all but one store across the globe, the manager at Popcorn video said it won't impact them.

"We were founded years before Blockbuster and we watched them come up. Back then, everyone said that was the end of Popcorn Video," Matt Scull, the manager and owner's son, said.

Customers raved about the video rental store in Sevierville and said there's something special about renting movies from a store.

"You can find older movies from our childhood that you can introduce to your kids," Angela Lewin said.

While some movie lovers don't seem to mind, the manager knows it's a dying business.

"We do get reminded of that. Whenever we get new customers or people from out of town who haven't seen this kind of business in 10 years, they're shocked. They are always happy to see us here," Scull said.

Matt Scull heads up the business his dad started in 1982 and they still have two of four stores remaining. As of today, Blockbuster -- once the largest rental chain with multiple stores in just about every city -- has just one store left.

"Our biggest draw is our local people that have been coming here for years," Scull said.

Despite a recent closure of their store in Newport, Tenn., their other locations still see steady business.

How did they do it? They say all it took was to evolve the rental business with competitive prices, movie advice and free popcorn.