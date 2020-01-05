KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At E.D. Bailey Barbers in Knoxville's Old City, the clippers are buzzing but the prices are not getting cut.

Demand was so high as Knox Co. allowed haircuts for the first time in a month, the barbers decided to hold an auction for the first appointment slots Friday.

"Like a barber appreciation," explained barber Kaycie Pratt. "What you pay for the service, the rest of it goes into a tip share for your barbers."

And the response from the shaggy masses shows desperation, loyalty or perhaps a mix of the two.

Bidding began at $50, double the usual $22. Pratt said the highest bidder paid $125 for an appointment.

The extra revenue helps make up for lost appointment slots because of new health restrictions.

"We had to cut our clients pretty much in half, we only schedule one an hour so that we can clean and not as many people are in here," she said.

Their chairs, tools and capes are sanitized between each client. Both barbers and their customers must wear masks under the Knox Co. order which has complicated evening out sideburns.

"We’re having to slow down and definitely cut around the mask. That’s an adjustment none of us are used to," Pratt said.

She said reopening has been hectic and the new restrictions come with a learning curve. Still, she said she's happy to be back to work.

"At this point I’d rather be open, even with the restrictions."