Yassin's Falafel House getting ready to open its new Blount County location soon

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House is getting ready to open its new location in Blount County.

Owner Yassin Terou said Blount County will soon "be full of love and deliciousness" as crews remodel the restaurant's first location in the county at 212 Hamilton Crossing in Alcoa.

All that remains on Yassin's to-do list is to finish remodeling and hiring. The Knoxville restaurant has secured a building permit, approved the sign design and ordered equipment.

In September 2021, Yassin hinted he had plans to expand his business outside of Knoxville and that he was eyeing Blount County.

Yassin said East Tennessee welcomed him with open arms when he came to Knoxville as a refugee of the Syrian conflict in 2011. After opening his business in 2014, he said one of his focuses has been providing the same opportunity he's seen for people in the community -- from other refugees to the homeless.

The guys from Smart Fix Home and KNXCET working hard today to get the store opening soon 212 Hamilton Crossing Dr, Alcoa, TN 37701 Can’t wait to see you all soon #allweneedloveplusfalafel Posted by Yassin's Falafel House on Monday, August 8, 2022