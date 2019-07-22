DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Dandridge and taken to UT Medical Center by Lifestar late Sunday night, a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said early Monday.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 1500 block of Topaz Lane at 9:54 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman on the back deck of the home who had been shot, the post said.

She was treated by first responders and then flown by Lifestar to UTMC.

Detectives with the JCSO's Criminal Investigation Division were still on the scene when the post was shared around 3 a.m. Monday.

It is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. 10News will update it with any new information.