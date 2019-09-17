CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Kadyn Page may only be 10, but the community is hailing him as a hero after he stepped up and rescued seven children from an overturned church bus crash near Pleasant Hill Monday.

The Pleasant Hill Elementary student, along with nine other children, was riding on the First United Methodist Church of Crossville’s bus heading to the church’s afterschool program on Monday, according to senior pastor Steven Lee.

At about 2:55 p.m., the bus was traveling on Sparta Highway from Pleasant Hill to the church in Crossville. That’s when Kristin Findley, 29. crossed the middle line on the road and hit the church bus filled with children, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Everyone was safe, but if it weren't for the brave fifth-grader, the outcome may have been different.

Kayden Page is an athletic boy.

He has basketball and football practice multiple nights a week. He's not just an all-star on the court and field, though. He's a team player in everyday life too, according to basketball coach and teacher John Kolenda.

"He's definitely a leader in the classroom and a leader on the court and no moment is too big for him," Kolenda said.

As of Monday, the Pleasant Hill Elementary student can add the word "hero" to those stats.

The staff at the school had nothing but great things to say about the young athlete, including SRO James Higgins.

"The world needs more kids like that, I mean honestly they really do," Higgins admitted.

Kayden Page remembers what he felt and saw after the car crashed into the side of the bus.

"I just remember getting like flipped and then we get done flipping I just looked up and everyone's like buckled and getting choked and hanging," Page explained.

The fifth-grader knew he had to act fast.

"So I unbuckled immediately and started unbuckling everybody," Page noted.

He got seven kids out and to safety. The emergency crews did the rest.

"I could see the bus was on its side so the pit of your stomach goes... and I was shocked to find out there were no kids on the bus at that time," Higgins recalled.

Kayden Page's family's hearts sank as soon as they got the call. They had two other kids on the bus too.

"It's the scariest thing ever," Amanda Page, Kayden's mother, said. "That's my babies. That's my life."

But when they saw what Kayden did to save everyone, they weren't surprised.

"He's a hero all the time to us," Amanda Page explained. "He's a blessing. He's the greatest thing."

Kayden Page's step-mom and dad agreed he always tries to do what's right.

For this decade-old boy, it wasn't a second thought. He knew everything would be fine.

"There's good people in this world and God's always with you," Kayden Page reassured.

THP said there were 10 total juveniles on the bus at the time of the crash. Six were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The driver of the bus, Kirsten Teeple, who the family said is currently 28 weeks pregnant, was taken to the hospital for treatment, was kept overnight, and has now been released. Both she and her child are safe, according to Lee.

The THP report states Findley was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road and not having insurance.

