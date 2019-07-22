LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: Jayden Drake has been located and is safe, according to Loudon Co. Sheriff Tim Guider.

Original story

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing child out of Lenoir City.

Jayden Ariel Drake, 10, is a white female, 4 foot tall and weighs 60 pounds.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen wearing yellow and black pajamas with bats (the mammal) on them.

Jayden was last seen around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Sunday night asleep in her bed at an address off of Riverview Road in Lenoir City, the sheriff's office said. Her grandmother noticed she wasn't there around 8:30 a.m.

She may be in the company of her custodial father, James Anthony Drake, who is known to drive a red Cadillac. The year and model are unknown at the time of this release. LCSO Detectives are also working to locate the father at this time.

If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of Jayden, they are asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.