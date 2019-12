KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A 10-year-old was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in East Knox County, according to Jeff Bagwell with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the child was struck around 5:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of Strawberry Plains Pike.

Bagwell added that crews were performing CPR and using an AED.

It’s not clear what led to the child being struck, or the condition of the victim.