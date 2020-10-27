12-year-old boy injured in Knoxville shooting

The 12-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a shooting near Rosedale Avenue in Knoxville on Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., KPD officers said they responded to the area of Rosedale Avenue near Dandridge Avenue for a shooting with a victim.

Once on scene, officers saw a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers said a preliminary investigation determined that multiple shots were fired from a light color SUV traveling on Rosedale Avenue.

Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled in the direction of Dandridge.

