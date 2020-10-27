12-year-old boy injured in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a shooting near Rosedale Avenue in Knoxville on Monday night.
Around 7 p.m., KPD officers said they responded to the area of Rosedale Avenue near Dandridge Avenue for a shooting with a victim.
Once on scene, officers saw a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers said a preliminary investigation determined that multiple shots were fired from a light color SUV traveling on Rosedale Avenue.
Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled in the direction of Dandridge.
The 12-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.