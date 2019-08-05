MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Elizaida Lugo, 12, was reported missing from her mother's home on Marshall Avenue in Morristown overnight, a news release from the Morristown Police Department said Wednesday morning.

Lugo may be wearing a red sweatshirt and black yoga pants. She is described as a 5' tall white girl with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 128 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.