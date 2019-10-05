ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects were arrested after a chase that ended in Anderson County Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was involved in the chase and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said its deputies assisted.

It happened on Charles Seivers Boulevard near Miller Road, according to Anderson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tyler Mayes.

He said the chase ended after the suspects' car engine blew.

10News has reached out to THP, which is the lead on the case, for more information.

This is developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.