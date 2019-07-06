BEAN STATION, Tenn. — Two brothers who worked for the owner of a Bean Station packing plant have pleaded guilty after hiring undocumented workers to keep up with work at the slaughterhouse and meat-packing plant, court documents reveal.

Carl and Jason Kinser submitted plea agreements with the federal government in late February to a misdemeanor count of employing unauthorized aliens, documents show.

RELATED: One year later: Grainger Co. cattle farmer feels ICE raid impact

RELATED: En Español: Ha pasado un año desde la detención de 97 personas en un matadero del condado de Grainger

A federal magistrate judge signed off on the judgments Wednesday in court in Greeneville.

Each were put on probation for three years as part of the deal, and each has to do 80 hours of community service.

James Brantley owned Southeastern Provision, raided by federal officials in April 2018. He is awaiting sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud, tax fraud and employing illegal aliens.

Carl Kinser had worked at the plant 25 years, the documents state, and had been a mid-level manager for the last four to five, during which time he had "knowingly hired unauthorized aliens," a sentencing memorandum from the federal government stated. He knew at least 20 people he hired between 2013 and April 2018 were undocumented.

The maximum punishment for knowingly hiring an unauthorized alien is six months in prison, a $3,000 fine per unauthorized alien, or both.

The federal government asked the court to sentence Carl to a term of 90 days in prison.

Jason Kinser pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally engaging in a pattern or practice of hiring for employment unauthorized aliens, a sentencing memorandum filed on his behalf by his defense lawyers stated.

Jason Kinser had worked at the plant 18 years and was the "Kill Room supervisor" when it was raided in April. He told federal agents after the raid that the plant owner had instructed him to hire undocumented workers to keep up with growing production demands at the slaughterhouse.

"A few years prior to the raid on Southeastern Provision, James Brantley hired a consultant in the meat packaging industry to advise Mr. Brantley on how to increase production and improve the company's financial position," Jason's defense memorandum stated. "As a result of some of the ideas the consultant put into place, production at Southeastern Provision increased exponentially."

RELATED: Southeastern Provision owner agrees to plead guilty to charges after ICE raid

RELATED: Another delay: Feds seek to put off sentencing for slaughterhouse operator

The memorandum notes that because of the increase in production and "less than desirable working conditions," Brantley told the brothers to hire undocumented workers to fill the gaps in employment when needed.

Jason Kinser's memorandum states he and his brother worked their way up to supervisory positions during their time at the plant.

Jason Kinser had requested the court sentence him to six months probation instead of prison.

Federal records show Brantley's sentencing was put off earlier this year because he was cooperating with federal authorities in an unspecified case.

For more coverage of the ICE raid on the plant:

RELATED: "I don’t want my mom to go to Mexico." One year after immigration raid, families remain in limbo

RELATED: Families wait for answers after ICE raid in Grainger County

RELATED: Civil rights groups allege ICE agents violated Bean Station workers' rights in raid

RELATED: Grainger County community still recovering two months after ICE Raid

RELATED: TIRRC: Some mothers still detained after Grainger County ICE raid

RELATED: Jeff Sessions: 'I'm not shedding tears' about Grainger Co. ICE raid

RELATED: Cattle farmers worry ICE raid will cripple farming economy

RELATED: Following ICE raid, Grainger County mayor worries about local economy

RELATED: Over 100 people march in Morristown supporting families impacted by immigration raid

RELATED: Woes began long before raid, septic failure at meat-packing plant

RELATED: Community shows support for families affected by immigration raid

RELATED: Released ICE detainee recalls Grainger County raid

RELATED: Religious leaders say ICE raid hurt community

RELATED: Community members describe Morristown as "somber" days after ICE raid

RELATED: Slaughterhouse owner faces Feb. 4 sentencing in immigrant scheme

RELATED: State hits Grainger County slaughterhouse with more than $41K in fines

RELATED: More guilty pleas after federal raid at Grainger slaughterhouse