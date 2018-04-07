VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police said two people were hurt in a shooting after a fight started in front of a hotel at the Oceanfront Wednesday morning.

Officers said there was a fight in front of Best Western Plus Sandcastle Beachfront Hotel, located at 1307 Atlantic Avenue. Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce told 13News Now the argument led to a shooting. One person who was shot and had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. The second person who was hit by the gunfire was grazed by a bullet and refused help.

Pierce said officers took three people into custody. 13News Now saw two people in handcuffs blocks away at 11th Street near Pacific Avenue.

