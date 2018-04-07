VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police said two people were hurt in a shooting after a fight started in front of a hotel at the Oceanfront Wednesday morning.

Officers said there was a fight in front of Best Western Plus Sandcastle Beachfront Hotel, located at 1307 Atlantic Avenue. Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce told 13News Now the argument led to a shooting. One person who was shot and had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. The second person who was hit by the gunfire was grazed by a bullet and refused help.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Pierce said officers took three people into custody. 13News Now saw two people in handcuffs blocks away at 11th Street near Pacific Avenue.

© 2018 WVEC