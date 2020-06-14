Two injured in motorcycle crash in Alcoa

A motorcycle and another car crashed around 3:16 p.m. Saturday on Hall Road at West Franklin Street.

ALCOA, Tennessee — Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Alcoa, according to the City of Alcoa.

Patricia Tipton with the city said a motorcycle and another car crashed around 3:16 p.m. on Hall Road at West Franklin Street.The driver of the other car was not injured, according to the city.

The city said both of the motorcyclists are in critical condition at UT Medical Center.

The Crash is still under investigation at this time.