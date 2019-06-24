SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were injured after family members tell WLOS that they were struck by lightning at a campground near the Blue Ridge Parkway over the weekend.

District Court Judge Roy Wijewickrama and another woman were struck around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, family members confirmed to WLOS. It happened at the Balsam Mountain Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Wijewickrama's brother David told the North Carolina station that during a sudden thunderstorm, lightning struck two vehicles with four people inside. According to WLOS, David said that those inside the vehicles weren't injured, but Roy Wijewickrama and the woman were outside the vehicles and were knocked down.

Both are expected to make a full recovery. Wijewickrama's wife Jodi told WLOS Monday that Roy is in "stable condition and progressing daily."