SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Sevier County juveniles have been arrested in connection with threats police said were made at Seymour Jr. High School Wednesday.

According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, the sheriff's office was made aware of some threats that were made toward other students. Officers responded to the school and Seals said investigators were called to help.

Upon completion of the investigation, two male juveniles ages, 14 and 15, were taken into custody and charged with harassment, the sheriff's office said.

Both were taken to the Sevier Co. Juvenile Facility and will have a hearing at a later date, according to Seals.

Seals stated that extra officers have been placed at the school for precautionary measures.