KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Two people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a car crashed through a salon on Tazewell Pike, Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson DJ Corcoran told 10News.

Corcoran said their injuries were not life-threatening.

An older woman who was sitting in her car in the parking lot beforehand was the driver, Corcoran said.

Knox County dispatchers said the call about the incident came in at about 11:35 a.m.

The salon where the crash happened, Salon Resolutions, is located at 2916 Tazewell Pike.

It is located in a small strip mall with several other shops, all of which were shut down as of 1:30 p.m. Corcoran said it was unclear when they would reopen.