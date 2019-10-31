KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ‪Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after winds knocked over a tree across powerlines onto a van on North Broadway, according to KPD.

Police said the southbound lanes of Broadway at Jacksboro Pike will be closed indefinitely while officers work to clear the roadway.

The two people in the van were taken to UT Medical Center, KPD said.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.

