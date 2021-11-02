2 Tennesseans named to Biden's COVID equity task force

The panel includes Dr. James Hildreth and Bobby Watts.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two of the 12 members of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force are from Tennessee.

The panel that was announced on Wednesday includes Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of the historically Black Meharry Medical College in Nashville.

Also included is Bobby Watts, of Goodlettsville, who is CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

Hildreth is an immunologist whose work has focused on human viruses including HIV.

Recently, he has led Meharry’s efforts to ensure that disadvantaged communities have access to COVID testing and vaccines.