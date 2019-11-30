NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who was at-fault in a crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving night in South Nashville.

Officers are currently searching for 26-year-old David Torres, whose truck was involved in the crash. Police say a GMC pick up truck crashed into a Nissan Sentra, sending the car into a fence at the Walmart on Nolensville Pike.

The people inside the Sentra, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, died from their injuries while Torres ran away from the scene.

Louis Mireles witnessed the crashed; he was walking to the bus stop when he heard it happen.

"Boom boom like that and I looked backward," said Mireles. "It was right there I would’ve been dead right there but something told me to step back."

Mireles says he even saw Torres run away.

"They’re dead but we are going to make them alive again so people get their chance in court get him because that guy ran," Mireles said. "He didn’t even care about life."

Mireles said he tried to help the crash victims.

"They never got to their family. That’s what makes me come back and pray for them this morning," said Mireles.

The male victim has been identified as Vybhav Gopisetty, an international student at Tennessee State University. Police say his family lives in India and have learned of his death.

TSU identified the woman as Judy Stanley Pinheiro, who is also from India. She was the passenger inside the Nissan.

The university released the following statement Friday:

Authorities say the fatalities were the result of an apparent hit-and-run accident in south Nashville. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver of the GMC pickup truck that hit the students' Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. Anyone with information is asked to call 615-862-8600 or 74-CRIME.

As we head into the holiday season, please let’s keep the families of the two students in our thoughts and prayers.

Police say Torres was last known to live on Cedarmont Drive in Nashville. Anyone who sees him or knows of his location should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.