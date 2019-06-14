WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Two years ago Friday, a man shot a lawmaker and several other people at a practice for the Congressional Baseball game in Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police eventually shot and killed the suspect.

RELATED: TN lawmakers safe after shooting in Alexandria

RELATED: Fleischmann: Lucky to be alive after baseball field mass shooting

East Tennessee lawmaker Chuck Fleischmann was at the game that day. He is playing on the team again this year along with freshman Congressman Tim Burchett.

The game this year is set for June 26 at Nationals Park in D.C.

RELATED: TN leaders and lawmakers react to congressional baseball practice shooting

RELATED: 'I was doing what I could to not get killed:' Scene at Congressional baseball shooting