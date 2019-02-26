GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Rutledge, Tennessee Monday night, according to USGS.

The USGS recorded the quake at 9:18 p.m.

It happened along Cherokee Lake off Lakeshore Drive and Mallard Baye in the Wa-Ni Village community. 

According to USGS, anything under a 2.5 magnitude is usually not felt though seismographs can pick them up.

There was another quake reported in Morristown around 12:28 a.m. Monday. That was a 1.4-magnitude quake. 

A 2.2-magnitude quake just occurred in Coalfield on Friday, Feb. 22. 

Morristown also recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake earlier this month.

In January, a 1.7-magnitude quake was recorded in the Lenoir City area

Two other quakes were also recorded near Alcoa and Meigs County in early January. 

