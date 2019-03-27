KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a driver died after their SUV went off the road and struck a house on Washington Pike late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:13 p.m. It happened between Copeland Street and Barton Street near the 1900 block of Washington Pike and officers closed the road for hours to investigate.

KPD identified the victim as 21-year-old Devin Cawood from Knoxville.

According to the preliminary investigation, an SUV traveling eastbound left the roadway and struck a house. Knoxville Police said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead upon arrival at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The investigation is continuing.