ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Coalfield, Tennessee Friday afternoon.

The USGS recorded the quake at 1:14 p.m. It's located along Blackoak Ridge and East Fork Valley near McKinney Ridge and just a few miles west of Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

According to USGS, anything under a 2.5 magnitude is usually not felt though seismographs can pick them up.

USGS

Earlier this month, the same magnitude quake was recorded in Morristown.

In January, a 1.7-magnitude quake was recorded in the Lenoir City area.

Two other quakes were also recorded near Alcoa and Meigs County in early January.

