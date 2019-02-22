ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Coalfield, Tennessee Friday afternoon.

The USGS recorded the quake at 1:14 p.m. It's located along Blackoak Ridge and East Fork Valley near McKinney Ridge and just a few miles west of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. 

According to USGS, anything under a 2.5 magnitude is usually not felt though seismographs can pick them up. 

Earlier this month, the same magnitude quake was recorded in Morristown.

In January, a 1.7-magnitude quake was recorded in the Lenoir City area. 

Two other quakes were also recorded near Alcoa and Meigs County in early January. 

