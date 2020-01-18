KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after waving a BB gun at a family near the Shell Gas Station on 2001 Cumberland Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said Michael Heckaman, 22, was driving and cut off a family near Church Avenue and Locust Street, got out of his vehicle and waved a black BB gun at a family at 11:28 p.m. Friday.

Officers said Heckaman continued to point the BB gun at the family before getting back into his vehicle heading toward the University of Tennessee's campus.

KPD said officers then spotted Heckaman traveling west on Cumberland Avenue near 20th Street, where they stopped him and found a BB gun in the floorboard of his seat.

Officers confiscated the BB gun and took Heckaman into custody.

Heckaman has been booked into the Knox County Detention Center, according to KPD.