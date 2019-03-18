MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was felt right outside of Knoxville Monday morning.

According to USGS, the quake was recorded southwest of Maryville, Tennessee.

It happened at 10:29 a.m.

Generally, anything below a 2.5 magnitude will not cause damage and is usually not felt by anyone, but they can still be picked up by a seismograph.

There were three small earthquakes recorded in Greenback on Friday.