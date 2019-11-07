GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have uncovered human remains at a home in Garrard County and have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Spurlock. The Kentucky mother of 4 has been missing since January.

According to Kentucky State Police, investigators with the Richmond Police Department received a report of a foul odor coming from the property on Fall Lick Road.

David Sparks, 23, who has been a primary suspect in the Savannah Spurlock disappearance case, lived at the property, prompting police to investigate further. KSP and FBI Louisville's Evidence Response team both responded to the scene.

During the search, troopers found human remains buried in the ground as well as items connected to Savannah Spurlock. Formal identification of the remains is pending an autopsy.

David Sparks has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and the abuse of a corpse.

Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with three men on January 4, 2019.

