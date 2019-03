MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A toddler died after a fire on Belcher Road in Madisonville Tuesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, the fire appeared to be unintentional.

The sheriff's office said it was withholding the child's name at the request of the family.

Two other family members were taken to area hospitals to be checked out after the fire, the sheriff's office said.