UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Tons of people got that shaking feeling after a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the center of East Tennessee north of Maynardville.

The quake struck around 3:56 p.m. near Lone Mountain on Kettle Hollow Road in Union County according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake was slightly stronger than its originally recorded magnitude of 3.3.

Tons of people in Knox County and around the area have reported feeling the quake. If you felt it -- you can report it to the USGS at this link.

According to the USGS, a 3.4-magnitude quake is generally felt by most people standing still, especially on upper floors of buildings. They generally do not cause damage at this intensity.

Small earthquakes like these are incredibly common in the area.

Roughly 77 quakes have been reported in the region in the last 365 days, with the strongest being a 4.4-magnitude quake near Decatur.