WASHINGTON — To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the National Air and Space museum will be projecting a full-size 363-foot Saturn V rocket on the Washington Monument.

The rocket will be projected onto the east facing side of the monument on July 16-18 from 9:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

RELATED: Hidden away for 13 years, here's when Neil Armstrong's spacesuit will be on display again

On July 19-20, the museum says there will be a special 17-minute show titled “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon."

There will be viewing areas for the public on the National Mall in front of the Smithsonian Castel between Ninth and 12th street.

The show is free and runs three times on both July 19 and July 20. The following are the showing times:

9:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

11:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.