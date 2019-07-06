MT. JULIET, Tenn. — When a series of suspicious unlabeled packages were delivered to a Mt. Juliet business, the recipients grew concerned.

Detectives from the Wilson County Sheriff's Office found indications of cocaine on the packaging, arming them with the evidence necessary to acquire a search warrant to examine the boxes.

They turned up a total of 475 pounds, or 216 kilograms, of cocaine in powder form. Detectives are investigating the source of the packages, and do not believe the business where the packages arrived had anything to do with them.

"We always encourage everyone that when you see something, say something, and that's exactly what the business owners did when they received these unlabeled packages that arrived at their facility." Wilson Co. Sheriff Robert Bryan said.