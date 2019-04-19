KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Fire Department evacuated 70 units of the D building of 1100 Studio Apartments early Friday morning after the rubber membrane roof had blown off half of the apartment's C & D buildings, a news release from the department said.

No one was injured in the overnight incident.

Knoxville Fire Department

KFD responded to the report of a roof collapse at around 1:45 a.m., according to the release.

The Knoxville Police Department and 'K-tran buses' assisted KFD with the evacuation. They took those residents to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Knoxville Fire Department

The damaged building housed about 150 units in total, the release said. There was no structural integrity damage to it as of 3 a.m. Friday-- only the rubber membrane and metal flashing which held the membrane in place had blown off the top of the building.

