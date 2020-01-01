SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 74-year-old Sevier County woman died Wednesday morning in a house fire on Whites School Road.

Firefighters responded to the home at around 5 a.m., according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals. After putting the fire out, authorities said they learned the woman who lived there may not have escaped the blaze.

According to Seals, investigators then found the body of Brenda Norris in the burned home. She was transported to UT Forensic Center for an autopsy.

"Investigators from Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and Sevier County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene to continue the investigation," Seals said.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.